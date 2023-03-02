Maplewood Community Board on Police

MAPLEWOOD, NJ - Neighborhood watch associations within Maplewood may soon see new guidelines and outreach programs offered by the township in an effort to cultivate a safe and organized community.

At its community board meeting on police, township officials and CBP members discussed, among other things, the township’s stance toward neighborhood watch groups, and how it can better organize information regarding their operation.

It was suggested that officers of the Maplewood Police Department would act as liaisons to neighborhood watch associations, providing them with both important information regarding how to respond to different crimes as well as a direct line to emergency services should the need arise.

The emphasis of this outreach program, CBP members said, is to encourage community members to be mindful of harmful situations and always call in the police to handle them properly.

“We’re not encouraging people to engage in [potentially dangerous] situations any way” said Township Committeeperson and CBP member Victor DeLuca. “It’s about building community and building a sense of neighborhood.”

DeLuca added that for ordinary people, stopping all crime within their neighborhoods was an impossible goal to achieve, and a mission best left to police.

Other CBP members agreed, saying that the purpose of neighborhood watch associations leans less toward vigilantism and paranoia, and more toward community interaction. New guidelines and information regarding neighborhoods watch associations will potentially further address this concept.

“For the vast majority of our community, people are reasonable,” Mayor Dean Dafis said in the meeting. “When we go to these [neighborhood association] meetings we can create a space where we can have a fruitful dialogue. I think we have a consensus that if we build a uniform template as to guidance for how these groups operate, that’s a good start.”

Dafis and other members also considered leaving out the “watch” from neighborhood watch associations, further lending to the idea that the efforts of these groups should not solely be crime stopping, but rather community building.

The suggested guidelines and MPD liaison programs both would also help to identify concerns surrounding potential abuse of the neighborhood watch system, including discrimination. Preventing racial profiling was something discussed at the CBP, with the hope that providing proper instruction as to legitimate threats would help cut down on unnecessary and problematic calls to police.

Any community member seeking to start a neighborhood watch association in their area of Maplewood may consider reaching out to Town Hall for further instruction on the proper, and lawful, operation.







