Bordentown Rotary Holding Red Cross Blood Drive

COLUMBUS, NJ — The Bordentown Rotary Club will be hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive on Wednesday, March 15.

The blood drive will be taking place from 2PM to 7PM at the Columbus Grange, located at 88 Atlantic Avenue in Columbus.

According to the American Red Cross, someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds. It is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses and traumatic injuries. Whether a patient receives whole blood, red cells, platelets or plasma, this lifesaving care starts with one person making a generous donation.

Appointments for the March 15 blood drive are preferred. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-REDCROSS or sign up online at http://www.redcrossblood.org using the sponsor code "SJRotary" or zip code 08505 and scroll to the March 15 "Columbus Grange" option.

For more information about the Bordentown Rotary Club's upcoming events, follow them on Facebook @bordentownrotary.



