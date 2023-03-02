Robert Saleh raves about Derek Carr after Jets meet with QB again

The Jets met with Derek Carr again on Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, and while Robert Saleh wasn’t a part of that meeting, he still had plenty of rave reviews for the free agent quarterback when speaking with reporters on Thursday.

“He’s got an elite, elite mental makeup with regards to football IQ,” Saleh said, via the New York Post . “He’s got tremendous accuracy and arm strength. He can put the ball anywhere you want. He’s underrated in terms of a scrambler and being able to move out of the pocket and all that stuff.”

Carr is seen as the second-best quarterback option of the offseason, while many wait on Aaron Rodgers to decide what he wants with his NFL future, but if New York is able to land Carr, Saleh says they would get a quarterback who would thrive with weapons around him, something the Jets proved to have last season.

“He’s been asked to do a lot in his career,” Saleh said . “I think he’s more in line with what Stafford’s career has been. If you can just get him to a place that can surround him with all the pieces to just allow him to play quarterback 10-15 times a game, it would be pretty cool.

He’s a solid young man.”

Saleh didn’t attend Wednesday’s meeting due to an illness, but owner Woody Johnson was a part of the meeting. The Jets met with Carr last month as well, and GM Joe Douglas raved about the “fantastic” meeting and Carr’s makeup.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)