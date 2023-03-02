Schedler Property Dominates Ridgewood Council Meeting Again

RIDGEWOOD, NJ – For the second consecutive Wednesday, the Schedler property and issues surrounding it dominated public comments at the village council meeting. Village Engineer Chris Rutishauser was in attendance to review the latest set of plans and answer questions from the governing body as a decision nears on the project that has lasted more than 14 years.

Last week, the overwhelming majority spoke out against the plans to build a large, multipurpose field on the site with a home having historic designation. This vocal opposition was a flip from meetings held earlier this year where parents of children enrolled in Ridgewood’s recreational sports programs lobbied for the addition of a full-size field at the council meeting on January 26. Wednesday evening’s meeting represented somewhat of a compromise between the two sides, as both those who have spoke out numerous times at council meetings against the plans as well as those with young children who would benefit from a full-size field gave comments for the council to hear.

“Obviously there is passionate feelings on both sides,” Mayor Paul Vagianos said after the meeting. “I am so impressed with the people that come, for whom this is such an important issue on both sides, and everyone is respectful - and that is all I ever ask. And after that we are just going to do the best we can.”

In the 14 years since the village bought the property, there has been several inflection points in ongoing progress, with the municipality accepting various sources of state and county grants that limit some of what can actually be done on the site. Additionally, the house on the property received a historical designation, which, again, restricts certain restoration projects due to state law stipulations. Still, Mayor Vagianos is confident that the project has moved past the stalemate phase that has plagued this issue over the past decade and that the council should resolve the issue sooner rather than later.

“Couple of weeks,” the mayor told TAPinto Ridgewood when asked about the potential for a final vote on the plan. “This is not a stalemate. We are going to come to a decision.”

The village council is set to meet next on Wednesday, March 8.

Read More Ridgewood Government News:

Ridgewood Parks & Recreation Holding Summer Job Fair on March 8

Ridgewood Council Looks to Modernize Communications Apparatus

Committee Discusses Walkability Concerns in Ridgewood



