KFC to bring back 'buzziest' chicken sandwich after nearly a decade away

By Mark Menard,

4 days ago

After nine long years, one fast-food franchise is finally returning one of its most popular offerings to its menu.

The “KFC Double Down” will be back this month, albeit for a limited engagement.

Kentucky Fried Chicken’s sandwich that dropped the bread and instead put cheese, bacon and either mayo or a spicy sauce in between two slabs of fried chicken made a splash upon its debut in 2010.

The Double Down “generated more buzz than any test market item in KFC history,” the franchise said, but despite selling more than 10 million units of the sandwich, the chain said those sales numbers were “immaterial.”

KFC brought the Double Down back for a limited release in 2014, but the sandwich has been AWOL for the past nine years.

Now, the chicken specialists say they are “answering the call” of customers who have been “clamoring for the return” of the Double Down.

At the same time, KFC will also add a new bacon and cheese chicken sandwich on a brioche bun for those “who aren't so sure about embracing the ‘no bun’ life.”

The offerings will replace a slate of other items recently taken off the menu including wings, popcorn chicken and cookies.

