Open in App
Hesperia, CA
See more from this location?
Deseret News

Over 50 feet of snow dumped on California. Even Disneyland experienced snow

By Sarah Gambles,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kpcJD_0l5NiX0W00
Two palms trees are backdropped by snow-covered mountains in Hesperia, Calif., Wednesday, March 1, 2023. California’s governor declared a state of emergency over recent snowstorms | Jae C. Hong, Associated Press

California is really experiencing winter this year.

The state has received over 50 feet of snow this winter season, and it’s not done snowing yet, according to USA Today .

“The higher elevations of the Inyo and Sierra National Forests, patches within the Stanislaus and Yosemite Forests, along with isolated areas around Lake Tahoe have recorded over 50 feet of snow since the first of October,” Shawn Carter, a physical scientist at the National Water Center, told USA Today .

Even guests at Disneyland experienced the snow .

Wednesday morning, more than 95,000 people experienced power outages throughout California, The Guardian reported.

Gov. Gavin Newsom called for a state of emergency and deployed the State of Operations Center to help counties in need, per ABC 7 .

More than 18 million Californians are dealing with a freeze warning, starting Wednesday night, per The New York Times .

Joshua Tree National Park and Yosemite National Park closed because of the “inclement weather.”

“One after another, they have kept coming,” Jim Bagnall, a weather forecaster at the Weather Service office, told the Times .

Severe weather is predicted to hit Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas

Regions in eastern Texas, northern Louisiana and southwestern Arkansas are facing severe storm warnings starting Thursday. Forecasts predict “a threat of damaging winds up to 80 mph, up to baseball size hail, and tornadoes, some possibly greater than EF-2 strength,” CNN reported.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
58 feet of snow? Try that on for a wet mountain range in California
South Lake Tahoe, CA3 days ago
Massive snowstorm hits the state; northbound I-15 closed near Nephi
Nephi, UT12 days ago
Woman Dies Trying to Help Someone Stuck in the Snow During Calif.'s 'Once-in-a-Generation' Storm
Big Bear Lake, CA3 days ago
Woman dies in fall at Disneyland
Anaheim, CA15 days ago
Flooded I-5 Freeway is completely closed in areas
Los Angeles, CA9 days ago
Grapevine closed indefinitely due to snow and ice, authorities say
Castaic, CA5 days ago
Mother Who Slammed Biden Over Sons' Fentanyl Deaths Told "Shoot Your Self"
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Nearly entire population of California expected 'to see' snow
Los Angeles, CA13 days ago
Dog Left Tied to Tree as Massive Winter Storm Wreaked Havoc
Salt Lake City, UT10 days ago
Before and after: New photos show remarkable recovery at California's most beleaguered reservoir
Oroville, CA13 days ago
Mountain Lion Dragged California Woman's Pug as She Watched on in Horror
San Luis Obispo, CA21 days ago
Bruce Willis, 67, Appears Confused During Paparazzi Encounter In First Outing Since Dementia Diagnosis
Santa Monica, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy