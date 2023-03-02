Over 50 feet of snow dumped on California. Even Disneyland experienced snow
By Sarah Gambles,
4 days ago
California is really experiencing winter this year.
The state has received over 50 feet of snow this winter season, and it’s not done snowing yet, according to USA Today .
“The higher elevations of the Inyo and Sierra National Forests, patches within the Stanislaus and Yosemite Forests, along with isolated areas around Lake Tahoe have recorded over 50 feet of snow since the first of October,” Shawn Carter, a physical scientist at the National Water Center, told USA Today .
“One after another, they have kept coming,” Jim Bagnall, a weather forecaster at the Weather Service office, told the Times .
Severe weather is predicted to hit Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas
Regions in eastern Texas, northern Louisiana and southwestern Arkansas are facing severe storm warnings starting Thursday. Forecasts predict “a threat of damaging winds up to 80 mph, up to baseball size hail, and tornadoes, some possibly greater than EF-2 strength,” CNN reported.
Comments / 0