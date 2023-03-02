Over 50 feet of snow dumped on California. Even Disneyland experienced snow

Two palms trees are backdropped by snow-covered mountains in Hesperia, Calif., Wednesday, March 1, 2023. California’s governor declared a state of emergency over recent snowstorms | Jae C. Hong, Associated Press

California is really experiencing winter this year.

The state has received over 50 feet of snow this winter season, and it’s not done snowing yet, according to USA Today .

“The higher elevations of the Inyo and Sierra National Forests, patches within the Stanislaus and Yosemite Forests, along with isolated areas around Lake Tahoe have recorded over 50 feet of snow since the first of October,” Shawn Carter, a physical scientist at the National Water Center, told USA Today .

Even guests at Disneyland experienced the snow .

Wednesday morning, more than 95,000 people experienced power outages throughout California, The Guardian reported.

Gov. Gavin Newsom called for a state of emergency and deployed the State of Operations Center to help counties in need, per ABC 7 .

More than 18 million Californians are dealing with a freeze warning, starting Wednesday night, per The New York Times .

Joshua Tree National Park and Yosemite National Park closed because of the “inclement weather.”

“One after another, they have kept coming,” Jim Bagnall, a weather forecaster at the Weather Service office, told the Times .

Severe weather is predicted to hit Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas

Regions in eastern Texas, northern Louisiana and southwestern Arkansas are facing severe storm warnings starting Thursday. Forecasts predict “a threat of damaging winds up to 80 mph, up to baseball size hail, and tornadoes, some possibly greater than EF-2 strength,” CNN reported.