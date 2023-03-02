Open in App
Cook County, IL
WBBM News Radio

Cook County taking applications for new program to renovate homes of vets

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff,

4 days ago

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Cook County has opened the application process for a new program to renovate the homes of military veterans.

For the next two months, Cook County will be taking applications to be selected as one of 30 veterans whose homes will be rehabbed over the next two years. The county is partnering with Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago on the $1.25 million dollar program.

“Making critical repairs to homes where our veterans live is essential,” said Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle.

“These upgrades and improvements will ensure veterans continue to live in the safety and comfort of their own homes. Not only will these repairs change the appearance of the home, but they also help revitalize the communities and neighborhoods where these homes stand.”

The free program is open to veteran homeowners and their dependent spouses or caretakers who provide housing for a veteran. Priority will go to low-income veterans. The application deadline is May 1.

