The Westport Chamber of Commerce is hosting a monthlong pizza contest with a chance to win pizza for two at each winning location.

There are 15 participating restaurants competing in eight categories, including Best Slices, Best Gluten Free Pizza, and Best Delivered Pizza.

By voting for your favorites on the Chamber's website , you are entered into a lottery to win a pizza for two at the winning location for that category.

The contest runs until March 31.