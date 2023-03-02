Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
F4WOnline

Timothy Thatcher vs. Josh Barnett announced for Bloodsport 9

By Ian Carey,

5 days ago



Seven matches are now confirmed for the show.

Josh Barnett

A new match has been announced for GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 9.

Timothy Thatcher is now scheduled for the show and will face promoter Josh Barnett.

Barnett is 4-0-1 at Bloodsport events. He went to a time-limit draw with Minoru Suzuki at Bloodsport 1, defeated Chris Dickinson at Bloodsport 2, Jon Moxley at Bloodsport 6, Tiger Ruas at Bloodsport 7, and JONAH at Bloodsport 8.

Timothy Thatcher is 1-3 at Bloodsport events. His lost to Nick Gage at Matt Riddle's Bloodsport in 2018, was defeated by Hideki Suzuki on the first Josh Barnett Bloodsport show, he defeated Ikuhisa Minowa at Bloodsport 2 and lost to JR Kratos a Bloodsport 8.

This will be the second time Barnett and Thatcher have faced each other. Barnett defeated Thatcher on an independent show from Buffalo in 2017.

GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 9 will take place Thursday, March 30, 2023, from the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California as part of the GCW Collective on FITE TV.

The announced lineup is as follows:

  • Kota Ibushi vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey
  • Jon Moxley vs. Davey Richards
  • Johnny Bloodsport vs. Royce Isaacs
  • Marina Shafir vs. Killer Kelly
  • Erik Hammer vs. Calvin Tankman
  • Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. JR Kratos
  • Alex Coughlin vs. Yuya Uemura
  • Yuji Shimada will serve as head referee
