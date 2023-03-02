Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
WWD

Olivia Rodrigo Embraces Y2K Style in Leather Corset and Low-rise Pants at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

By Ayana Herndon,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UYe7x_0l5Nh6TB00

Olivia Rodrigo brought Y2K glamour to the Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023 on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Chloé RTW Fall 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uAWyB_0l5Nh6TB00
Olivia Rodrigo at the Billboard Women In Music Awards on March 1 in Los Angeles.

The award-winning singer arrived on the red carpet wearing a mahagonny tube top with a corset-like sculpt and a pair of tan Chloé trousers with a horse in coordinating gray and pink hues printed on them. Rodrigo was outfitted by Danielle Goldberg, a stylist who has worked with Kelsey Asbille, Laura Harrier and Kaia Gerber .

Rodrigo presented Lana Del Rey with the Visionary Award. Dove Cameron, Sabrina Carpenter and Latto were among the other A-list stars who attended the award show, where Kim Petras received the Chartbreaker Award and K-pop girl group Twice took home the Breakthrough Award.

Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c9iu2_0l5Nh6TB00
Olivia Rodrigo at the Billboard Women In Music Awards on March 1 in Los Angeles.

Rodrigo’s recent appearance at the music event comes after the star celebrated her 20th birthday, on Feb. 20. Her officewear theme was a slight twist to her past looks, specifically at the Grammy Awards, where she embraced the sheer trend in a black Miu Miu strappy gown . At the 2022 Grammy Awards, the singer stood out in a dazzling Vivienne Westwood gown and won three Grammys, including Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut album “Sour.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=212MVE_0l5Nh6TB00
Olivia Rodrigo at the Billboard Women In Music Awards on March 1 in Los Angeles.

Along with music, Rodrigo is also known for her acting roles in the Dinsey programs “Bizaardvark” and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” The latter series is a Disney+ mockumentary that is inspired by the “High School Musical” films.

The Billboard Women in Music Awards honor the most influential female artists, executives and producers in the music industry. Quinta Brunson hosted this year’s event, held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. SZA was named the 2023 Woman of the Year, while additional honorees included Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, Twice, Becky G, Latto, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Lainey Wilson, Rosalia and Sylvia Rhone.

Costume Designers Guild Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals, Photos

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Dove Cameron Does All-black Dressing in Jean Paul Gaultier at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Standout Looks From the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet With Charli D’Amelio, Halle Bailey and More
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Charli D’Amelio Models Black and Pink Bach Mai Dress at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kerry Washington Wears Whitney Houston’s 1996 Marc Bouwer Dress at American Black Film Festival Honors
West Hollywood, CA18 hours ago
LeBron James Hilariously Pushes Stephen Curry Back To The Bench While He Tries To Talk With A Referee
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Georgia executive who disappeared in Baton Rouge after LSU game found dead
Baton Rouge, LA21 hours ago
Major update in search for missing dad-of-five Nathan Millard as his wife speaks of ‘nightmare’ after his disappearance
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Aubrey Plaza Elevates Power Dressing in Plunging Saint Laurent Suit at Independent Spirit Awards Red Carpet 2023
Santa Monica, CA22 hours ago
Kerry Washington Is Spring-Ready in Sheer Floral Dress at ‘UnPrisoned’ Premiere
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Gabrielle Union Shines in Purple Sequined Gucci Blazer Dress, Debuts Wolf-cut Hairstyle With Dwyane Wade at Film Independent Spirit Awards 2023
Santa Monica, CA1 day ago
How to Watch Rolling Loud Livestream Free: Performance Times, How to Get Last-minute Tickets and More
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Book Editor Jenny Jackson on Her Debut Novel, ‘Pineapple Street’
Brooklyn, NY1 hour ago
Eva Longoria and Maddie Ziegler at Paris Fashion Week, Plus Bob Dylan for Celine
Paris, NY1 day ago
Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Boy Meets Girl’s Stacy Igel Pens Book, ‘Embracing the Calm in the Chaos’
New York City, NY8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy