Olivia Rodrigo Embraces Y2K Style in Leather Corset and Low-rise Pants at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Olivia Rodrigo brought Y2K glamour to the Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023 on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Chloé RTW Fall 2023

Olivia Rodrigo at the Billboard Women In Music Awards on March 1 in Los Angeles.

The award-winning singer arrived on the red carpet wearing a mahagonny tube top with a corset-like sculpt and a pair of tan Chloé trousers with a horse in coordinating gray and pink hues printed on them. Rodrigo was outfitted by Danielle Goldberg, a stylist who has worked with Kelsey Asbille, Laura Harrier and Kaia Gerber .

Rodrigo presented Lana Del Rey with the Visionary Award. Dove Cameron, Sabrina Carpenter and Latto were among the other A-list stars who attended the award show, where Kim Petras received the Chartbreaker Award and K-pop girl group Twice took home the Breakthrough Award.

Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals

Olivia Rodrigo at the Billboard Women In Music Awards on March 1 in Los Angeles.

Rodrigo’s recent appearance at the music event comes after the star celebrated her 20th birthday, on Feb. 20. Her officewear theme was a slight twist to her past looks, specifically at the Grammy Awards, where she embraced the sheer trend in a black Miu Miu strappy gown . At the 2022 Grammy Awards, the singer stood out in a dazzling Vivienne Westwood gown and won three Grammys, including Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut album “Sour.”

Olivia Rodrigo at the Billboard Women In Music Awards on March 1 in Los Angeles.

Along with music, Rodrigo is also known for her acting roles in the Dinsey programs “Bizaardvark” and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” The latter series is a Disney+ mockumentary that is inspired by the “High School Musical” films.

The Billboard Women in Music Awards honor the most influential female artists, executives and producers in the music industry. Quinta Brunson hosted this year’s event, held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. SZA was named the 2023 Woman of the Year, while additional honorees included Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, Twice, Becky G, Latto, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Lainey Wilson, Rosalia and Sylvia Rhone.

Costume Designers Guild Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals, Photos