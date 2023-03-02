Open in App
Dallas, TX
105.3 The Fan

NFL Draft: Cowboys have met 'multiple times' with Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown

By 105 3 The Fan Staff,

4 days ago

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking to add to their linebacker group in the 2023 NFL Draft.

According to Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown during the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, the Arp, Texas native and the Cowboys have met on multiple occasions ahead of the draft.

He also particularly enjoyed speaking Cowboys defensive coordiantor, Dan Quinn.

“I’ve talked to the Cowboys a lot," Overshown said. "You know, Dan Quinn, I’ve seen him a lot around the Texas facility while I was there, so being able to chop it up with him here during formal interviews and then talking to them at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. That defense is amazing and being able to play along some of the other guys, it would be fun.”

Considering one of those meetings with Dallas, according to Overshown, was a formal interview - something the Cowboys get a limited number of ahead of the draft - Quinn's meetings with Overshown are particularly interesting.

“[We had] great meetings," Overshown said. "We really just watched my film. They talked about how they loved my relentless effort and there is a lot that they can do with me in their system. It was a great overall formal interview with them.”

Overshown was one of the best defenders in the Big 12 in 2022, finishing the year with 96 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and four sacks.

And alongside current Cowboys linebackers Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch (assuming he re-signs), Jabril Cox and potentially Damone Clark, Overshown could be a tremendous fit in Dallas.

