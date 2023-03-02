Did Jalen Carter Race His Way Off the Bears' Draft Board?

Carter was considered a prime target for the Bears heading into the draft. Does his recent arrest for racing against a former teammate (who later died) all but take his name off Chicago's big board?

From the outside looking in, Jalen Carter has it all: he was the engine for a Georgia defense that once again captured a National Championship this past season. He fits like a glove at the three-technique (3T) spot on the defensive line that Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Eberflus covets. But maybe most importantly, he seemed like a great teammate and high-character player.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The last trait took a huge hit on Wednesday when, just 30 minutes before he was scheduled to meet with the media, it was announced that a warrant had been issued for his arrest based on an incident that happened shortly after Georgia's Championship game.

Carter was allegedly racing against former teammate Devin Willock and UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy. Their vehicle, a 2021 Ford Expedition, would wind up crashing and tragically taking the lives of both LeCroy and Willock.

Though the charges Carter faces are only misdemeanors (Reckless Driving and Racing on Highways/Streets), it is another red mark on the ledger of a player whose character was previously questioned by Todd McShay earlier this year. At the time, McShay was lambasted for his remarks (which were more in regards to the locker room than off the field), but this latest incident certainly doesn't look good for a prospect many thought worthy of the Bears' No. 1 overall pick.

The timing itself is also strange. The crash happened back in January; however, it's curious that a warrant for Carter's arrest wasn't issued until the first day of the NFL Combine.

Carter, who left Indianapolis Wednesday and turned himself in last night, was released after posting bond of $4,000. On Thursday, he was back in Indianapolis.

It's a situation worth monitoring since many Chicago Bears fans assumed Ryan Poles and co. would want to stay within the top four to ensure they get one of the blue-chip defensive players in Will Anderson or Jalen Carter. With Carter's recent legal troubles, it's possible the Bears now explore moving further down in the draft and focusing more on players like Tyree Wilson or Brian Bresee .

Subscribe to On Tap Sports Net on YouTube and the Bears On Tap podcast for more Bears content, updates, and hot takes!