Prince Harry & Meghan Reveal They Were Asked To 'Vacate' Their UK Home

Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being asked to leave their home in the UK. After reports came out that King Charles III had evicted the couple from their estate in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news.

“We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," reps for Harry and Meghan told Page Six on Wednesday, March 1st . According to the outlet, the new monarch started the eviction process just one day after Prince Harry's bombshell memoir Spare was released on January 10th . King Charles is also reportedly planning on gifting the 5-bedroom home to the disgraced Prince Andrew .

Harry and Meghan famously relocated to Montecito, California after stepping away from the royal family in 2020 but King Charles has reportedly not offered the couple another royally-owned property. Page Six reports that they will also have to ship their remaining belongings at Frogmore Cottage back to the US.

The shocking news comes after reports claimed that King Charles wanted Harry to come back to the royal family and even wanted him to attend his coronation in May. "It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family," the source told the outlet. "If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue."