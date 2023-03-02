Open in App
Baltimore, MD
The Comeback

John Harbaugh reacts to potential Lamar Jackson departure

By Kevin Harrish,

4 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson have failed to agree to a long-term contract extension despite ongoing negotiations for the past two years. The failed negotiations have led to very real speculation that Jackson’s time in Baltimore may be coming to a close, but head coach John Harbaugh doesn’t want to think about that.

During a press conference at the NFL Combine this week, John Harbaugh was asked how much he thinks or plans for a potential future without Lamar Jackson as his quarterback. And he got quite candid in his response.

“Not very much. As little as possible, for sure. Our plans are for Lamar,” Harbaugh said according to Pro Football Talk. “One of the things we did and I think some of it was written about, but we went through a process with the offensive coordinator position. We interviewed 14 candidates, we had 21 different interviews. They were extensive interviews on Zoom and in person and, of course, that comes up, because we’re talking about how we’re going to build an offense and, all of those interviews were based on Lamar being the quarterback.

“Lamar’s the quarterback, how are we going to build an offense? That’s the direction that we’re planning for.”

We’ll have to see how this all plays out in Baltimore.

[ Pro Football Talk ]

