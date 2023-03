Big 12 Tournament events in Kansas City

Home of the Big 12 Championship for the 22nd year. Photo by KCtoday

The Big 12 basketball tournament is back in Kansas City (), and while the hoops inside are the reason for the season, thehave earned a spot on the roster too.| KC Live! Block | Wednesday, March 8-Sunday, March 12 | Times TBD | Free | Put a little pep in your step on your way to the games — featuring appearances from each college’s Big 12 Gameday: Men’s Championship | Grand Boulevard outside T-Mobile Center | Wednesday, March 8-Saturday, March 11 | Times vary | Free | Participate in a lineup of hoops challenges, enter gameday giveaways, and check out the interactive activities for all ages. Big 12 Gameday: Women’s Championship | Barney Allis Plaza | Thursday, March 9-Sunday, March 12 | Times vary | Free | The fun doesn’t stop at the Men’s Championship — check out activities for yourtoo. Big 12 Big Q | T-Mobile Center | Wednesday, March 8-Saturday, March 11 | Times vary | $0+ | The top pitmasters from around Big 12 country will compete in a Hoops Central | KC Live! Block | Wednesday, March 8-Sunday, March 12 | Times TBD | $0+ | If you can’t be courtside for the games, this is the next best place to be —, there’s a Kansas City’s Big 12 Run | 12th Street and Grand Boulevard | Saturday, March 11 | 9 a.m. | $40-58 | Runners of all experience levels are encouraged to participate in awhile sporting their favorite team’s colors. Big 12 Food Drive | Now-Sunday, March 11 | The Big 12 is inviting fans to fight against hunger — everyone who donates to the cause will betickets to the tournament or autographed memorabilia.Keep an eye on the men’s and women’s