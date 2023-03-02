Big 12 Tournament events in Kansas City

The Big 12 basketball tournament is back in Kansas City ( for the 22nd time ), and while the hoops inside are the reason for the season, the events happening in and around KC have earned a spot on the roster too.
Big 12 Pep Rallies | KC Live! Block | Wednesday, March 8-Sunday, March 12 | Times TBD | Free | Put a little pep in your step on your way to the games — featuring appearances from each college’s band, cheerleaders, and mascots.
Big 12 Gameday: Men’s Championship | Grand Boulevard outside T-Mobile Center | Wednesday, March 8-Saturday, March 11 | Times vary | Free | Participate in a lineup of hoops challenges, enter gameday giveaways, and check out the interactive activities for all ages.
Big 12 Gameday: Women’s Championship | Barney Allis Plaza | Thursday, March 9-Sunday, March 12 | Times vary | Free | The fun doesn’t stop at the Men’s Championship — check out activities for your favorite women’s teams too.
Big 12 Big Q | T-Mobile Center | Wednesday, March 8-Saturday, March 11 | Times vary | $0+ | The top pitmasters from around Big 12 country will compete in a barbecue showdown — stop by to try out some delicious samples.
Hoops Central | KC Live! Block | Wednesday, March 8-Sunday, March 12 | Times TBD | $0+ | If you can’t be courtside for the games, this is the next best place to be — trust us , there’s a 32-ft TV .
Kansas City’s Big 12 Run | 12th Street and Grand Boulevard | Saturday, March 11 | 9 a.m. | $40-58 | Runners of all experience levels are encouraged to participate in a 5k or 12k run while sporting their favorite team’s colors.
Big 12 Food Drive | Now-Sunday, March 11 | The Big 12 is inviting fans to fight against hunger — everyone who donates to the cause will be entered to win tickets to the tournament or autographed memorabilia.
Keep an eye on the men’s and women’s bracket standings here .
