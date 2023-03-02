Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
6AM City

Big 12 Tournament events in Kansas City

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qBhkb_0l5NWeA300

Home of the Big 12 Championship for the 22nd year.

Photo by KCtoday

The Big 12 basketball tournament is back in Kansas City ( for the 22nd time ), and while the hoops inside are the reason for the season, the events happening in and around KC have earned a spot on the roster too.

Big 12 Pep Rallies
| KC Live! Block | Wednesday, March 8-Sunday, March 12 | Times TBD | Free | Put a little pep in your step on your way to the games — featuring appearances from each college’s band, cheerleaders, and mascots.

Big 12 Gameday: Men’s Championship | Grand Boulevard outside T-Mobile Center | Wednesday, March 8-Saturday, March 11 | Times vary | Free | Participate in a lineup of hoops challenges, enter gameday giveaways, and check out the interactive activities for all ages.

Big 12 Gameday: Women’s Championship | Barney Allis Plaza | Thursday, March 9-Sunday, March 12 | Times vary | Free | The fun doesn’t stop at the Men’s Championship — check out activities for your favorite women’s teams too.


Big 12 Big Q | T-Mobile Center | Wednesday, March 8-Saturday, March 11 | Times vary | $0+ | The top pitmasters from around Big 12 country will compete in a barbecue showdown stop by to try out some delicious samples.

Hoops Central | KC Live! Block | Wednesday, March 8-Sunday, March 12 | Times TBD | $0+ | If you can’t be courtside for the games, this is the next best place to be — trust us , there’s a 32-ft TV .

Kansas City’s Big 12 Run | 12th Street and Grand Boulevard | Saturday, March 11 | 9 a.m. | $40-58 | Runners of all experience levels are encouraged to participate in a
5k or 12k run while sporting their favorite team’s colors.

Big 12 Food Drive | Now-Sunday, March 11 | The Big 12 is inviting fans to fight against hunger — everyone who donates to the cause will be entered to win tickets to the tournament or autographed memorabilia.

Keep an eye on the men’s and women’s bracket standings here .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
Big 12 Tournament comes to Kansas City: See the full schedule
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
A first look at Kansas City Fashion Week 2023
Kansas City, MO19 hours ago
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World
Kansas City, MO8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kansas Jayhawks No. 3, Mizzou moves up in AP Top 25
Lawrence, KS17 hours ago
Kansas Jayhawks Player Ratings to the Theme of Exaggerated Referee Signals
Lawrence, KS22 hours ago
Missouri’s Best BBQ Restaurant is NOT in Kansas City…
Osage Beach, MO20 hours ago
Big 12 Tournament set following final weekend of regular season
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Four-star corner Aundre Gibson commits to Kansas
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Willie Nelson announces May 20 tour stop in Kansas City at Azura Amphitheater
Kansas City, MO19 hours ago
Albert Pujols' Kansas City-area home sold, moving sale begins Tuesday
Kansas City, KS14 hours ago
Records & Roots: Lost country stars in plane crash are remembered 60 years later
Kansas City, KS23 hours ago
Massive new cancer center planned for KCK heralds region’s emergence as a life sciences powerhouse
Kansas City, MO19 hours ago
The Top 2 Best Fast Food Burgers In West Central Missouri
Warrensburg, MO3 days ago
Kansas basketball: Big 12 Tournament dates, times, potential matchups
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
KU, K-State clean up All-Big 12 men’s basketball awards
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
This Is Missouri's Best Italian Restaurant
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Whataburger’s newest Overland Park location is drive-thru only, for now
Overland Park, KS16 hours ago
Outrage over proposed Kansas City landfill sets up showdown in Missouri Capitol
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas City's major plan to connect communities downtown
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Man arrested for crimes in St. Louis, Kansas City, and Chicago
Marion, IL17 hours ago
Kansas City jazz legend, 'song stylist' Ida McBeth has died
Kansas City, KS5 days ago
Small town KS just blocked its new crypto mining neighbor: Why this could be just the start of a rural-tech clash
Mclouth, KS18 hours ago
More customers lose hundreds to Kansas City-area hot tub repairman
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
Red Door Home Stores Moves into Permanent Location in Ranch Mart
Topeka, KS20 hours ago
How interior designers from Nell Hill’s showcase a Prairie Village couple’s collected pieces
Prairie Village, KS4 days ago
Kansas City's Westside awarded $1 million federal grant to reconnect community split by I-35
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Bacteria outbreak impacting dogs in Kansas City area
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
New ‘smart’ recycling carts coming to Kansas City residents later this year
Kansas City, MO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy