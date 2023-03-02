Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis Public Schools confirms cyber-attack, urges password changes

By Tommy Wiita,

4 days ago

The cyber-attack initially occurred on Feb. 20.

Minneapolis Public Schools has confirmed it was the victim of a cyber-attack last month, and has urged staff, students and parents to change their passwords and monitor their financial accounts for possible fraud.

On Feb. 20, the district says its network was infected with an encryption virus that was caused by a "threat actor" who gained access within the system.

"The ongoing investigation has determined that an unauthorized threat actor may have been able to access certain data located within the MPS [Minneapolis Public Schools] environment," the district said in an email to families. "The threat actors may contact employees or staff in an attempt to coerce MPS to pay a ransom."

"Please note, MPS has not paid a ransom and the investigation has not found any evidence that any data accessed has been used to commit fraud. However, if the ongoing investigation indicates that personal information has been impacted, the impacted individuals will be notified immediately."

MPS said in an update Wednesday , the system was restored using internal backups, though the district is still experiencing problems with some of its software systems including email.

District officials said they would notify anyone who may have had their personal information accessed. In addition to advising people to changing passwords and monitor accounts, the district is also asking families to be aware of potential phishing and other scams through email and by phone.

Students were asked to change passwords on MPS devices when they returned to school following the cyberattack.

Parents were sent emails late Monday stating parent/teacher conferences would be canceled Tuesday, Feb. 21, due to "technical difficulties" impacting its systems. This prompted many parents to take to social media to express their concern, since the district wasn't providing further details at the time.

The rest of the school week was remote learning due to the heavy snow that hit the Twin Cities.

On Feb. 24, the district confirmed an "encryption event" happened, but believed no evidence suggested that personal information was compromised. MPS said on Wednesday it was still investigating the incident.

Cyberattacks targeting K-12 schools have been on the rise in recent years, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office . Des Moines Public Schools in Iowa canceled all classes on Jan. 10 due to a cyberattack, the BleepingComputer reports .

