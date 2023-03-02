Little Boy Has Sweetest Reaction to Learning Family Bought a New House

Moving to a new home can be exciting, but it's also super stressful. In fact, "they" say moving is the most stressful experience in life along with divorce, so if you're in the middle of a move and you're losing your mind, you're not alone.

Moving is such a big deal that it can be really traumatic for kids, especially little kids who might not fully understand what's happening or why they're not in their old house anymore. That's why the mom in this video from @montessori.motherhood is doing such a great job by checking in with her toddler about the family's new house before the move, making sure he's processing everything okay.

View the original article to see embedded media.

He seems pretty excited! Mom and dad totally did something right, because he doesn't seem scared about his new digs at all. It looks like he's excited and happy and can't wait for his new adventure...as long as his orangutan can come along, of course. (Which is often one of the main things that kids are concerned about when there's a move on the horizon...making sure all of their stuff goes along with them. It can be pretty scary!).

But how cool that the new house has a fireplace, right? Seems like this little guy will do just fine in his new place. Commenters were super impressed, and had some great tips, like having a sleepover in the new house before they move in and setting the kid's room up first before anything else once they do move in.

Here's hoping this family is super happy in their new home!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for all the latest news on parenting, education, and more.