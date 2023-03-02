Colts GM Chris Ballard Joined The Ride With JMV At The NFL Combine!

Yesterday on The Ride With JMV, JMV was joined by Colts GM Chris Ballard.
Ballard gave his thoughts on:
- What the team will do in the NFL Draft
- His opinion on how a team should be built has changed after the rough season Indianapolis had.
- He discusses the play of the offensive lineand how he may have underestimated how important continuity is for the unit.
- He also gives some insight to his approach to free agency, and if that will change or stay the same.
