Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
107.5 The Fan

Colts GM Chris Ballard Joined The Ride With JMV At The NFL Combine!

By Nick Cottongim,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xwnet_0l5NTQe800

Yesterday on The Ride With JMV, JMV was joined by Colts GM Chris Ballard.

Ballard gave his thoughts on:

  • What the team will do in the NFL Draft
  • His opinion on how a team should be built has changed after the rough season Indianapolis had.
  • He discusses the play of the offensive lineand how he may have underestimated how important continuity is for the unit.
  • He also gives some insight to his approach to free agency, and if that will change or stay the same.

The post Colts GM Chris Ballard Joined The Ride With JMV At The NFL Combine! appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suzanne Crough: The Sad, Tragic Death of "The Partridge Family" Star
Laughlin, NV2 days ago
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Lauren Boebert Faces Calls From Over 17K Christians to Repent and Resign
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Hendrick Motorsports’ driver for the No. 9 car at Phoenix Raceway revealed
Phoenix, AZ20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy