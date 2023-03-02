Open in App
Man says attackers yelled racial slurs at him during beating at Koreatown Metro station

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DZ87e_0l5NQtE800

A man who was attacked and severely beaten at a Metro station in Koreatown says the attackers yelled racial slurs at him.

"They didn't give me enough time to run. As soon as I came down the steps at the platform, they came up to me," said the man who did not wish to publicly disclose his name.

The man says the incident happened Sunday night as he was going to catch a Purple Line train at the Wilshire/Western station. He told Eyewitness News he distinctly remembers what the alleged attackers yelled at him.

"This is bad, period. I want those people to get caught."

After the beating, he somehow managed to board another train heading to Union Station. When he got off at the 7th and Figueroa station, he told a few LAPD officers what happened to him.

Police say they took a report and are looking for those responsible for the attack.

The man says his head and legs are still sore and that his right elbow is still swollen from the beating and fall. He's now afraid to take public transportation after the attack.

He added he hopes he'll soon receive a call from police that the two, possibly 3, men who beat him have been arrested so he can feel safe taking the train again.

