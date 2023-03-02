Open in App
Kentucky State
LEX18 News

Kentucky anti-trans bill passes in House

By Web Staff,

4 days ago
House Bill 470, which would ban gender-affirming care in Kentucky for anyone under the age of 18, passed out of committee Thursday on a 14-7 vote. The bill then went on to pass in the House on a 75-22 vote. It will now head to the Senate.

LGBTQ advocates showed up to the Kentucky State Capitol with signs reading "human rights = trans rights” and “protect our youth.”

Opponents of HB 470 worry it will have deadly consequences if it becomes law. The concern is more trans kids will take their lives.

Changes to the bill have been floating around but the committee jumped straight into comment without going over the changes.

The bill's primary sponsor, Rep. Decker, says the bill seeks to protect Kentucky kids (under the age of 18) from "irreplaceable damage."

Rep. Decker says the bill focuses on hormone and surgical treatments for minors.

