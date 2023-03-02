Donna (Sue) Plunkett Weberg

August 4, 1935 to February 11, 2023 - Sue Plunkett Weberg was born to Donald (Pete) and Edna Plunkett on August 4, 1935 in Lewiston, ID. She married Nels Weberg on April 30, 1954 in Clarkston, WA. They eventually settled in Gresham, OR. Sue worked several office jobs and was a homemaker who loved to bake and have large family meals on Sundays and every holiday. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with her whole heart, spoiling them at every opportunity. In her youth she enjoyed bowling and dancing.

Sue is survived by her husband; brother Dennis Plunkett; sister Linda Nuxoll; her son, Craig; and three daughters, Dixie (Rick Falkner); Teresa (Gregg Schroeder); and Chris (Don Leek). She has eight grandchildren; Brad, Erin, Madison, Paige, Cameron, Allison, Brett and Sarah; and five great-grandchildren. Rest in peace mama, grandma and GGma. We love you.