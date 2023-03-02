Jack Kesy to Star as Hellboy in ‘Hellboy: The Crooked Man’

Actor Jack Kesy, who most recently appeared in “Without Remorse,” will star as the new Hellboy in “Hellboy: The Crooked Man” for Millennium Media. Brian Taylor (“Crank”) is directing the new movie from a script by comics creator Mike Mignola and Chris Golden.

“Jack Kesy is a dynamic actor who has the ability to morph into his roles. His talent and stature are perfect for this younger Hellboy. I was very impressed with him while working together on The Outpost,” Jonathan Yunger, co-president of Millennium Media said in a statement.

The film follows Hellboy, a half-demon summoned from Hell to Earth as he’s stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia with a rookie BPRD (Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense) agent who stumble upon a community of witches led by the Crooked Man, a mysterious figures with connections to Hellboy’s past.

Millennium bought the rights to “Hellboy” back in 2018. This adaptation of will be the first film in the partnership between Millennium Media and German film and TV distributor Telepool.

“Hellboy” was first adapted by filmmaker Guillermo del Toro in two feature films that starred Ron Perlman in the lead role. “Stranger Things” actor David Harbour starred in the 2019 reboot from Lionsgate.

The film will be presented in association with Dark Horse Entertainment. Dark Horse Entertainment’s Mike Richardson, Millennium Media’s Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, Les Weldon, Rob Van Norden, and Yariv Lerner will produce.

Mike Mignola, Millennium Media’s Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson, and Tanner Mobley, Campbell Grobman Films’ Lati Grobman and Christa Campbell, and Telepool’s Michael Muellner and Julia Muentefering are among the executive producers. Sam Schulte will co-produce on behalf of Millennium Media.

Millennium Media recently released the horror film “The Offering.” Their slate for 2023 includes “The Bricklayer” with Aaron Eckhart and Nina Dobrev, “The Piper” with Charlotte Hope and Julian Sands, and the 4th installment of “The Expendables” franchise. They have recently wrapped production on their highly anticipated comic book adaptation of “Red Sonja” starring Matilda Lutz, Wallis Day, and Robert Sheehan, “Dirty Angels” starring Eva Green, Ruby Rose, and Maria Bakalova, and “Subservience” starring Megan Fox.

