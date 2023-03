HipHopDX.com

Safaree Narrowly Avoids Death: 'I Almost Got Shot In My Head By A Stray Bullet!' By Mackenzie Cummings-Grady, 4 days ago

By Mackenzie Cummings-Grady, 4 days ago

Safaree is lucky to be alive after a stray bullet nearly hit him in the head. The rapper/reality star documented his brush with death on ...