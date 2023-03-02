Round-up around the diamond

Baseball

SOUTHPORT — The South Brunswick Cougars defeated the East Bladen Eagles for a 19-0 victory on Wednesday in a non-conference matchup. The Cougars scored 17 runs in the first two innings to stamp their win. The Eagles will look to shake off the defeat when they take on South Columbus on Friday night in Tabor City.

Softball

SOUTHPORT — The South Brunswick Cougars(1-0) defeated the East Bladen Lady Eagles(0-2) for a 3-0 victory in a non-conference matchup. The Cougar’s sophomore catcher Lily Knox had a hit with 2 RBI’s to help her team secure the victory. Sophomore pitcher Kina Davis is credited with the win and allowed 3 hits in 7 innings of work. The Lady Eagles will take on South Columbus on Friday night in Tabor City.

BLADENBORO — The East Columbus Gators(2-0) defeated the West Bladen Lady Knights(0-2) for a 12-8 victory on Wednesday in a non-conference match-up. East Columbus got on the board early in the 1st inning before extending their lead with an additional run in the 2nd inning. West Bladen responded with two runs of their own to tie the game in their half of the 2nd inning.

Both teams combined to score 10 runs in the 5th inning before the Gators snatched the lead in the 8th inning with four runs scored. The Gators freshman outfielder Kamora Bryant went 4-for-5 at the plate and batted in two runners in her team’s slugfest victory. Senior pitcher Ava Jacobs is credited with the win and struck out seven in her first start of the season.

West Bladen will host West Columbus on Friday night in search of their first win of the season.