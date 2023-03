COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak United Way is hosting a free mobile food pantry for members of the community in need.

The free mobile food pantry begins at 11 a.m. and will last until food runs out. This is at Sierra High School, 2250 Jet Wing Drive.

The next time the free mobile food pantry happens will be March 16.

For more information on the Pikes Peak United Way click here.

