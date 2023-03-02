Open in App
Rockingham, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Rockingham man charged with shooting at 17-year-old girl

By Daily Journal Staff,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HJCDR_0l5NPAua00

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department has charged a Rockingham man with firing numerous times at a 17-year-old girl.

Elijah Nercos Brown is charged with attempted first degree murder.

On Wednesday, an officer heard numerous gunshots coming from the area of Rockingham Road while standing in the parking lot of the police department.

While the officer was driving to the scene, he observed a vehicle leaving the area of JFK Drive quickly. The vehicle failed to stop when the officer was in pursuit.

According to a press release, two black males exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers arrested Brown on Cabel Drive.

The injuries to the girl were non-life threatening. Several vehicles and two apartments were damaged in the gunfire.

Brown is being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $500,000. Additional charges are fortchcoming.

Anyone who has information about the other suspect is asked to contact Detective Sutton at the RPD.

Comments / 0
Comments / 0

