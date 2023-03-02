Open in App
Grambling, LA
HBCU Gameday

Hue Jackson: NFL, Power Five have shown us who they are

By HBCU Gameday Newswire,

4 days ago

Grambling State head coach Hue Jackson has coached at the highest levels of football — so he’s seen plenty in the coaching profession.

A former assistant at USC and the NFL as well as a head coach in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, Jackson has spent the last several years at HBCUs. He started with Eddie George at Tennessee State as his offensive coordinator in 2021 before being hired as Grambling State’s head coach that December. And he thinks other prominent coaches within the profession should do the same.

Here’s what Jackson had to say in a recent post on Instagram on the subject.

“Despite their talent and expertise – minority coaches continue to be overlooked and under-represented in the NFL and Power 5 schools. I am calling on coaches to pivot and consider coaching at HBCU’s. Not only will this give them an opportunity to hone their craft, but it can help bring more attention and resources back to these great institutions.

“Watch what happens with more support – these schools will continue to cultivate future generations of top-tier coaches and lead a new wave of success in football.”

Hue Jackson led Grambling State to a 3-8 record in his inaugural season at the SWAC school.

The post Hue Jackson: NFL, Power Five have shown us who they are appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

