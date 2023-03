biopharminternational.com

Eli Lilly to Cap Out-Of-Pocket Insulin Costs at $35 By BioPharm International Editors, 4 days ago

Lilly will cap insulin prices for patients with and without insurance at $35 per month. Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) announced plans to cap out-of-pocket ...