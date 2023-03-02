Lainey Wilson Is Donating Money From Every Ticket On Her Sold-Out Tour To ‘We Are Moving The Needle’ Organization

I can’t say enough good things about Lainey Wilson .

She’s at the absolute top of her game right now, and last night, she was very deservedly honored with the Billboard Women In Music’s Rulebreaker Award, becoming the first country artist to ever receive it.

The category celebrates female acts who spread a positive message in their work, while going against the grain and norms in their industry and doing things the way they want to do it.

And of course, Lainey gave a great speech accepting the award, saying that she’s so inspired by women who do things their own way, even though ” this shit is not for the faint of heart”:

“Thank you God, this is crazy. This award right here is for all the women who do things their way. That’s right. The ones who are not afraid to go against the grain and paint outside of the lines.

The ones who take no on the nose, and somehow turn it into a yes. I am so inspired by the women who lean into the things that make them different and unique, and I am so blessed to be surrounded by women who have lifted me up and helped me believe that I could break through glass ceilings.

I’ll you what, this shit is not for the faint of heart. And all the women who are coming on this stage and in this room here tonight, being honored, can testify.”

Amen to every word of that, Lainey:

And she’s not just saying those things… she’s putting her money where her mouth is, so to speak.

Lainey is donating $1 from every ticket on her already sold-out Country With A Flare tour to the We Are Moving The Needle organization, which according to their website:

“Is a nonprofit organization supporting all women recording industry professionals, audio engineers and producers.

We are an inclusive organization working to create measurable change by empowering women in the recording and professional audio industry with the education, equipment and the mentorship needed to succeed at the highest levels.”

It’s so cool to see a woman like Lainey, an incredibly talented artist who has quite literally fought her way to the top , using her newfound fame and success to turn around and help others who are in the position she once found herself in.

She’s the real damn deal, though I never had any doubts about that.

This is the way to do it, in my humble opinion:

“Lainey has not only dominated the Country music scene this year, she’s pledged to donate $1 of every ticket of her SOLD OUT TOUR to our organization 🤯

THANK YOU @laineywilson 🤩 and congratulations on such an incredible performance tonight!”

Lainey replied to the tweet, saying:

“Thank you for the genuine and continued support to lift up women in music❤️❤️”

She also performed a fantastic, stripped-back rendition of her current single “Heart Like A Truck” at the awards show last night, and the song really encapsulates everything Lainey is as a person.

It’s also inching closer to the #1 spot on the country charts every week, so don’t be surprised to see it become her second chart-topping hit in the very near future.

The girl is on a rocketship to the moon, and it sure ain’t slowin’ down anytime soon…

“Heart Like A Truck”