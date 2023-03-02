Latto Denies Dissing Doechii & Nicki Minaj After Bothered Barbz Insist She’s Throwing Shade During ‘Women In Music’ Acceptance Speech

If Nicki Minaj has feuded with anyone publicly, you better believe her loyal fans are going to bring it up at every chance possible.

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Latto was in the building at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 1 to perform her new single “Lottery” and to receive the Powerhouse award during the 2023 Billboard Women in Music event.

While being presented with the prestigious award, previous Rising Star honoree Chlöe Bailey called her friend “a force to be reckoned with,” “an icon for young women everywhere” and “the personification of a powerhouse,” according to Billboard.

When she got up to accept the honor, Latto made sure to mention some of the previous winners of this award, highlighting just how special it is, to her, to be the next in line.

“Megan Thee Stallion won this award, Doja Cat won this award. It’s crazy because I’m fans of my peers and they’re now my peers,” Latto said in her acceptance speech. “All the inspiring women who paved the way for me and all the women that there are to come. I’m grateful to be a part of this new wave of female rap and baby, we kickin’ down the door and we ain’t takin’ no for an answer.”

While the “Big Energy” rapper clearly had every intention of giving her fellow female musicians props during her speech, some Nicki Minaj fans took her speech differently, thinking she specifically didn’t mention Minaj during her speech as a shot to the rapper she recently went back and forth with on Twitter.

They also brought fellow rapper Doechii into the mix, pointing out that she had just given Nicki props a few minutes prior, trying to spark an issue among the trio.

“Moments after @iamdoechii gave props to Nicki Minaj and other women who have been honored at Women In Music, @latto gets on stage, follows Doechii speech, & does a whole cheeky smile as she tries to not mention Nicki,” the tweet that started the dialogue read. “It’s honestly weird at this point. Roomies, what y’all think?”

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Latto was quick to respond and shut down the speculation, insisting the Barbz are reaching in an effort to involve Minaj in everything. In her reply, she posted a clip from an interview that same night talking about how much she loves Doechii. Plus, she added a screenshot of the list of women who have won the Powerhouse award before her, proving that Nicki Minaj isn’t on the list.

“Y’all arms not sore yet from all that REACHING???????!!!,” Latto wrote alongside her receipts.

At this point, it’s safe to say Latto should just stop responding to the Barbz, because they’re not gonna let up any time soon.