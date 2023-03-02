Leni Klum poses pantsless for Flaunt magazine

No pants, no problem.

Leni Klum, 18, graces the cover of Flaunt magazine’s new issue , out today, as she reflects on modeling and her famous mom, Heidi Klum, 49 — and the rising star embraces one of the hottest celebrity trends as she goes sans pants in two of the sexy photos.

On the cover, she sports an orange ribbed Michael Kors dress ($255) with the brand’s logo featured in gold hardware on the straps, sitting against a wall as she pouts at the camera.

But she follows in the footsteps of stars like Kendall Jenner by dropping trou for other photos featured in the story, wearing a pair of Wolford fishnet tights ($55) with nothing over them in one snap and just a Michael Kors blazer in another.

Leni went without pants in a second shot while sporting a black blazer. Kat Irlin/Flaunt

Leni sports a knit dress by Michael Kors and a makeup look by Dior Beauty in the cover shot. Kat Irlin/Flaunt

Posing in a cropped black Max Mara turtleneck and fishnets, the college student shows off her backside in the first steamy snap, and in the second, she dons a black blazer with a pair of coordinating black Wolford tights.

She goes on to sport several other bold looks in the photo shoot, including a feathered brown wig in one vintage-style pic.

She rocked a retro wig with an oversized blazer for this fun look. Kat Irlin/Flaunt

While Heidi and Leni “have different interests,” the Intimissi model tells the publication that modeling is one thing they have bonded over.

“I would go to my mom’s work all the time—it was the most interesting thing to me,” she says of her childhood fascination with the profession.

“I watched her work and thought, ‘This is so fun, it’s so exciting. This is what I want to do.’”

She rocks an Intimissimi bra and jeans in another shot. Kat Irlin/Flaunt

The 18-year-old also reflects on her mother making her wait to model until she was older, admitting the decision was smart.

“It would’ve been so different if I’d started younger,” she says in the interview. “I would’ve regretted posting certain photos of myself. I would’ve been like, ‘This was so embarrassing.’”

And while she’s focusing on modeling at the moment, Leni is attending college in New York to study interior design, referring to it as “designing clothes for a home, if that makes sense.”

Leni and Heidi Klum posed together in a sweet Instagram photo. leniklum/Instagram

As for the ever-prevalent “nepo baby” conversation, Leni — who calls modeling alongside her famous mom “like working with my best friend” — doesn’t shy away from the label.

“I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s what I am, and that’s what a lot of other people are,” she says.