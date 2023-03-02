Open in App
Page Six

Leni Klum poses pantsless for Flaunt magazine

By Kristin Contino,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nW7M7_0l5NGXMU00

No pants, no problem.

Leni Klum, 18, graces the cover of Flaunt magazine’s new issue , out today, as she reflects on modeling and her famous mom, Heidi Klum, 49 — and the rising star embraces one of the hottest celebrity trends as she goes sans pants in two of the sexy photos.

On the cover, she sports an orange ribbed Michael Kors dress ($255) with the brand’s logo featured in gold hardware on the straps, sitting against a wall as she pouts at the camera.

But she follows in the footsteps of stars like Kendall Jenner by dropping trou for other photos featured in the story, wearing a pair of Wolford fishnet tights ($55) with nothing over them in one snap and just a Michael Kors blazer in another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sbvK2_0l5NGXMU00
Leni went without pants in a second shot while sporting a black blazer.
Kat Irlin/Flaunt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ThAxq_0l5NGXMU00
Leni sports a knit dress by Michael Kors and a makeup look by Dior Beauty in the cover shot.
Kat Irlin/Flaunt

Posing in a cropped black Max Mara turtleneck and fishnets, the college student shows off her backside in the first steamy snap, and in the second, she dons a black blazer with a pair of coordinating black Wolford tights.

She goes on to sport several other bold looks in the photo shoot, including a feathered brown wig in one vintage-style pic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wgN0b_0l5NGXMU00
She rocked a retro wig with an oversized blazer for this fun look.
Kat Irlin/Flaunt

While Heidi and Leni “have different interests,” the Intimissi model tells the publication that modeling is one thing they have bonded over.

“I would go to my mom’s work all the time—it was the most interesting thing to me,” she says of her childhood fascination with the profession.

“I watched her work and thought, ‘This is so fun, it’s so exciting. This is what I want to do.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fNWBm_0l5NGXMU00
She rocks an Intimissimi bra and jeans in another shot.
Kat Irlin/Flaunt

The 18-year-old also reflects on her mother making her wait to model until she was older, admitting the decision was smart.

“It would’ve been so different if I’d started younger,” she says in the interview. “I would’ve regretted posting certain photos of myself. I would’ve been like, ‘This was so embarrassing.’”

And while she’s focusing on modeling at the moment, Leni is attending college in New York to study interior design, referring to it as “designing clothes for a home, if that makes sense.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T4UAC_0l5NGXMU00
Leni and Heidi Klum posed together in a sweet Instagram photo.
leniklum/Instagram
For more Page Six Style you love…

As for the ever-prevalent “nepo baby” conversation, Leni — who calls modeling alongside her famous mom “like working with my best friend” — doesn’t shy away from the label.

“I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s what I am, and that’s what a lot of other people are,” she says.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mother Who Slammed Biden Over Sons' Fentanyl Deaths Told "Shoot Your Self"
Detroit, MI3 days ago
LeBron James Hilariously Pushes Stephen Curry Back To The Bench While He Tries To Talk With A Referee
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
See the first photos of Bruce Willis since dementia diagnosis
Santa Monica, CA3 days ago
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Shoeless Ariana Madix awkwardly tries to avoid cheating Tom Sandoval
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
‘Pump Rules’ fans boycotting Tom Sandoval’s new bar over Raquel Leviss affair
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Tom Sandoval seen leaving home with packed bags following Ariana Madix split
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Major update in search for missing dad-of-five Nathan Millard as his wife speaks of ‘nightmare’ after his disappearance
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Ariana Madix called Tom Sandoval ‘dedicated’ right before discovering affair
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
Andy Cohen’s dig at ‘thirsty’ Jill Zarin helped sink ‘Legacy’ show
New York City, NY1 day ago
Ramona Singer’s ex dishes on her new beau she’s kept under wraps
New York City, NY1 day ago
Woman found dead in cabin on Carnival Sunshine cruise ship traveling from Bahamas to South Carolina
Charleston, SC21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy