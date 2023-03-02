Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers look to continue winning streak in San Antonio against Spurs

The Pacers and Spurs square off on Thursday night

The Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs will do battle tonight in Texas as the Spurs return home from their nine-game long rodeo road trip. Both teams will be looking to build off of their wins from Tuesday .

The Spurs beat the Pacers back in October, but that was at a different time for both teams. San Antonio started 5-2 but is now 15-47 while Indiana opened the year 1-4 yet now sits at 28-35.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, Bally Sports Southwest

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are favorites as they are -5.5 in the SI Sportsbook . The over/under for the game is 237.5.

Pacers vs Spurs Injury Report

For the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton is questionable with a sore right calf. Guard Trevelin Queen is questionable as he may be in the G League as a part of his two-way contract. Wing Kendall Brown is out with a stress fracture in his right tibia .

For the Spurs, Khem Birch, Julian Champagnie, Romeo Langford, and Isaiah Roby are out. Devin Vassell is probable. Malaki Branham, Keldon Johnson, and Tre Jones are questionable.

Key Matchups

Buddy Hield vs Keldon Johnson: Spurs youngster Keldon Johnson shined on Tuesday with 25 points in a Spurs win over the Utah Jazz. That performance helped San Antonio snap a 16-game losing streak, and Johnson is their best offensive weapon.

Buddy Hield will line up across from Johnson, and the Mavericks just held Hield to 10 points Tuesday. Teams have been giving Hield more defensive attention recently, but when he wiggles free, Indiana is a better team. That will be key tonight.

Aaron Nesmith vs Devin Vassell: Devin Vassell has not played since January 2 for the Spurs, but he is probable to return tonight. He has taken a massive step forward as a scorer and defender this season and will be tough to contain.

Aaron Nesmith could be tasked with slowing him down. Nesmith is a wonderful defender, and that skill will be needed tonight, but his scoring will also be important against the talented defender.