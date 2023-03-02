Open in App
Seattle, WA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bobby Wagner changes his Twitter header to photo of Seattle skyline

By Tim Weaver,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dBTFB_0l5NEtVw00

The Seahawks are very much interested in re-signing former linebacker Bobby Wagner, according to a report by the Tacoma News Tribune. It looks like Wagner may be interested in a reunion, as well.

While it’s far from a confirmation of his plans as a free agent, Wagner’s recent social media changes are certainly an interesting development for fans hoping that he will return. This morning on Twitter Jessamyn McIntyre at KJR radio pointed out that Bobby’s header on Twitter is now a gorgeous photo of the Seattle skyline at sunset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xv6pr_0l5NEtVw00
via @JessamynMcIntyre

Some of Wagner’s former teammates have also been quite vocal on social media lobbying for him to come back.

Free safety Quandre Diggs has been the head cheerleaeder in this department, sharing several messages tagging him – including one that Wagner replied to:

The Rams announced Wagner’s release yesterday, but he won’t officially become a free agent until March 15.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Seattle, WA newsLocal Seattle, WA
Here Are The Contract Details For Geno Smith, Seahawks Extension
Seattle, WA15 hours ago
2023 NFL draft: Consensus big board top 10 safety rankings
Seattle, WA1 hour ago
Seahawks HC Pete Carroll: Seattle is 'totally connected' to collegiate QBs
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Eagles could be on the verge of losing C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a massive free agent deal
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Sean Payton is trying to inspire the Broncos by parking an old, mirrorless car at Denver facilities
Denver, CO20 hours ago
Suzanne Crough: The Sad, Tragic Death of "The Partridge Family" Star
Laughlin, NV2 days ago
Watch: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett runs 40-yard dash
Athens, GA2 days ago
What Hubert Davis said after UNC’s loss to Duke
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Commanders named a potential landing spot for top free-agent linebacker
Washington, DC2 hours ago
Here's why the Chiefs decided against using the franchise tag on LT Orlando Brown Jr.
Kansas City, MO18 hours ago
8 more free agents the Seahawks should re-sign after extending Geno Smith
Seattle, WA55 minutes ago
Cowboys News: DeAndre Hopkins enters the chat, Pollard tag impacts Schultz
Dallas, TX1 hour ago
Gilbert Arenas On Ja Morant's Gun Incident: “If I’m The Owner, I’m Gonna Do What Every Owner Does, Pretend I Don’t See It."
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Here's why the list of Cowboys' combine meetings matters so much
Dallas, TX1 hour ago
Giants had positive last-second meeting with Saquon Barkley
East Rutherford, NJ3 hours ago
Is the pricetag on free agent Dre'Mont Jones too steep to pay?
Cleveland, OH1 hour ago
Lions post-Combine mock draft: 3 rounds of building up Detroit
Detroit, MI2 hours ago
NFL executives believe Raiders will go quarterback at No. 7.
Las Vegas, NV1 hour ago
Report: Titans shopped Derrick Henry for trade during NFL Combine
Nashville, TN23 hours ago
Apparently People in Seattle Keep Crashing Over This Baffling Freeway Exit
Seattle, WA4 days ago
Texans watch Colts take first QB off the board in latest Touchdown Wire 3-round mock
Houston, TX23 hours ago
Morning mock draft: Bills land excellent haul in three-round projection
Buffalo, NY2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy