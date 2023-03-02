Bobby Wagner changes his Twitter header to photo of Seattle skyline

The Seahawks are very much interested in re-signing former linebacker Bobby Wagner, according to a report by the Tacoma News Tribune. It looks like Wagner may be interested in a reunion, as well.

While it’s far from a confirmation of his plans as a free agent, Wagner’s recent social media changes are certainly an interesting development for fans hoping that he will return. This morning on Twitter Jessamyn McIntyre at KJR radio pointed out that Bobby’s header on Twitter is now a gorgeous photo of the Seattle skyline at sunset.

via @JessamynMcIntyre

Some of Wagner’s former teammates have also been quite vocal on social media lobbying for him to come back.

Free safety Quandre Diggs has been the head cheerleaeder in this department, sharing several messages tagging him – including one that Wagner replied to:

The Rams announced Wagner’s release yesterday, but he won’t officially become a free agent until March 15.