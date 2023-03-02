The Mandalorian is back – here’s where to stream season three in the UK

Season three of The Mandalorian has finally arrived on Disney+ in the UK and reunites fan-favourite Grogu with his bounty hunter buddy Din Djarin, played by the hardest working actor in television right now, Pedro Pascal .

It’s been more than two years since the last season of the popular Star Wars space western was on our screens. In the meantime, fans could tide themselves over with The Book of Boba Fett , a spin-off of the spin-off, set between season two and season three of The Mandalorian .

Season three of The Mandalorian follows on directly from the events of The Book of Boba Fett – in which a spookily de-aged Mark Hamill starred as Luke Skywalker – and sees the Mandalorian and Grogu teaming up again to explore the galaxy, and get up to all manner of space-mischief, no doubt.

Read more: Where to watch The Last of Us

Central to the the plot of season three of The Mandalorian is Mando’s search for redemption on his homeworld, having appeared without his helmet back in season one, which viewers will recall is a big boo-boo in Mandalorian culture.

There’ll be eight episodes of The Mandalorian in this season, which started yesterday (1 March) and will end with the finale on 19 April. If you haven’t caught up with The Mandalorian yet, the entirety of seasons one and two are available to watch online now on the Disney+ streaming service.

How to watch ‘The Mandalorian’ in the UK

The Mandalorian is exclusively available to stream on Disney+ in the UK, so you’ll need to be a paid-up member to watch the latest episodes online. New episodes arrive weekly on Wednesdays at 8am GMT, so UK viewers might need to watch over breakfast, if they’re to avoid spoilers.

The Disney+ app is available on Android and iOS phones and tablets, web browsers, game consoles, smart TVs, set-top boxes and streaming dongles such as FireTV and Roku sticks. Check out our round-up of the best and cheapest streaming devices if your TV doesn’t support apps.

Disney+ costs £7.99 per month, but it’s cheaper if you can pay per year. An annual subscription costs £79.90, a saving of £15.98 over the monthly price. That means you essentially get 12 months for the price of 10, and you’ll be protected from any potential price increases throughout the year.

Read more: How does Disney+ compare with Netflix?

There’s more than enough stuff to watch, too. Included in your membership is Disney’s sprawling catalogue of TV shows and movies. Unlike an Amazon Prime Video membership, which still charges a rental fee for some movies and TV shows, you’ll get the media behemoth’s entire library included in your Disney+ membership.

And unlike Netflix , which charges extra for HD content and to watch on more than one device at a time, Disney+ allows you to stream in HD as standard on as many as four different devices. That makes it ideal for families who watch in separate rooms.

What you don’t get is Disney+ Premier Access , a premium, cinema-at-home style service that unlocks access to new Disney movies at the same time as their theatrical release.

Sign up to Disney+ now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other tech offers, try the links below:

Compare Sky broadband and TV deals with Independent Compare