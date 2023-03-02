Open in App
The Independent

Giraffe transported in ‘convertible’ to London zoo before moving to Europe for breeding programme

By Holly Patrick,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24GhZR_0l5NBtgz00

A 14ft giraffe has been transported to London Zoo via a “convertible” as part of her city break before she joins her “forever herd” in Europe.

Seven-year-old reticulated giraffe Nuru travelled from Whipsnade Zoo to London Zoo on Monday (27 February) using a one-of-a-kind giraffe transporter, complete with retractable roof so that she could board the vehicle on her own comfortably.

While plans are finalised for Nuru’s participation in a European breeding programme for reticulated giraffes, she’ll be “enjoying an extended break with females Maggie and Molly”, a London Zoo spokesperson said.

