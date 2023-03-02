Open in App
The Independent

Conor McGregor enlists help of Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson on set of The Ultimate Fighter

By Holly Patrick,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36kd2u_0l5NBq2o00

Conor McGregor has been training with Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson ahead of his anticipated return to UFC.

The Irish fighter appears to have enlisted the help of the American Welterweight to train young athletes for the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter .

It comes as “The Notorious” is set to make his own return to fighting later in 2022. He will face fellow Ultimate Fighter coach Michael Chandler.

“Givin’ back to the game,” McGregor wrote in an Instagram video capturing the pair training with one another.

