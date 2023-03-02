Wife buys lottery tickets after getting a ‘lucky feeling’ in Michigan. She was right

A 48-year-old woman said she was watching TV with her husband when she felt this “random urge” to buy a Michigan Lottery ticket .

“I told my husband about this lucky feeling , so we went out and bought a few tickets,” she said in a March 2 news release from the Michigan Lottery.

She bought her tickets — including a $10 The Big Spin scratch-off — at R & N Fast Track in Taylor, about 15 miles southwest of downtown Detroit. Then she waited to scratch them until they got home.

“When I saw I’d won $1 million on my The Big Spin ticket, I called for my daughter and husband and had them look the ticket over,” she told lottery officials.

And she was right — she really had won the game’s top $1 million prize, according to the release.

“I’m still in shock and get shaky at the thought of winning $1 million,” she said.

The mom recently went to claim her prize, where she was given two options: 30 annual payments worth the full $1 million, or a one-time payment of about $693,000.

She chose the lump-sum payment, officials said, and plans to use her winnings to buy a home and save.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

