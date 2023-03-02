Open in App
Michigan State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Kansas City Star

Wife buys lottery tickets after getting a ‘lucky feeling’ in Michigan. She was right

By Kaitlyn Alanis,

4 days ago

A 48-year-old woman said she was watching TV with her husband when she felt this “random urge” to buy a Michigan Lottery ticket .

“I told my husband about this lucky feeling , so we went out and bought a few tickets,” she said in a March 2 news release from the Michigan Lottery.

She bought her tickets — including a $10 The Big Spin scratch-off — at R & N Fast Track in Taylor, about 15 miles southwest of downtown Detroit. Then she waited to scratch them until they got home.

“When I saw I’d won $1 million on my The Big Spin ticket, I called for my daughter and husband and had them look the ticket over,” she told lottery officials.

And she was right — she really had won the game’s top $1 million prize, according to the release.

“I’m still in shock and get shaky at the thought of winning $1 million,” she said.

The mom recently went to claim her prize, where she was given two options: 30 annual payments worth the full $1 million, or a one-time payment of about $693,000.

She chose the lump-sum payment, officials said, and plans to use her winnings to buy a home and save.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Co-workers test luck after small lottery win by getting another ticket — and it pays off

Forgotten Powerball ticket stuffed in coat pocket wins big in Michigan. ‘In shock’

Retired custodian rarely plays Powerball — then he won big lottery prize in Washington

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
Mother Who Slammed Biden Over Sons' Fentanyl Deaths Told "Shoot Your Self"
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman almost threw away ‘losing’ lottery ticket in Michigan. Then she looked again
Ovid, MI20 hours ago
Husband who doesn’t ‘splurge very much’ buys Powerball ticket in Iowa — and wins big
Indianola, IA16 hours ago
Is Travis Kelce Chiefs’ most eligible bachelor? Meet 2 women who tried to catch him
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Suzanne Crough: The Sad, Tragic Death of "The Partridge Family" Star
Laughlin, NV2 days ago
LeBron James Hilariously Pushes Stephen Curry Back To The Bench While He Tries To Talk With A Referee
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
University employee found killed after he missed days of work, Missouri sheriff says
Rolla, MO3 days ago
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Super Bowl champ Chiefs players aren’t happy. Clark Hunt, Mark Donovan need to listen | Opinion
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Major update in search for missing dad-of-five Nathan Millard as his wife speaks of ‘nightmare’ after his disappearance
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Down To 2 Options
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Lawyer says Jackson Mahomes ‘did nothing wrong’ with restaurant owner. But we saw the video | Opinion
Overland Park, KS2 days ago
Ja Morant Reportedly Brought A Gun On The Team Plane, Could Be Suspended For 50 Games
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Man accused of strangling mom of 3 says ‘last words’ were about her kids, OK cops say
Norman, OK3 days ago
Kansas City fired paramedic caught on video hitting a patient. Then the union stepped in
Kansas City, MO14 hours ago
Clarence Thomas Breaks With Supreme Court Over Atheists' Lawsuit
Ocala, FL19 hours ago
With Archway Homes, selling your house ‘as is’ never felt so good!
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
Overland Park, KS3 days ago
City council opposes potential south KC landfill — that doesn’t mean the project is dead
Kansas City, MO1 hour ago
Pedestrian dies in hospital 6 days after Kansas City hit-and-run: Police
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce got good reviews from TV critics for work on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Kansas City, MO20 hours ago
19-year-old woman last seen near Olathe park is missing. Police seek help finding her
Olathe, KS54 minutes ago
My go-to meal: Fried chicken gets a sweet & spicy crunch at this Kansas City restaurant
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
Mega mansion that sold in Missouri for $13M is like a car lover’s personal Disneyland
Saint Louis, MO16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy