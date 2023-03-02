Open in App
WWD

Dove Cameron Continues Edgy Style Streak in Jacquemus at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

By Kristopher Fraser,

4 days ago
Dove Cameron arrived on the red carpet for the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 1 in Inglewood, California, bringing her edgy style in a monochromatic Jacquemus outfit.

Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals

The singer wore a gray dress with a wraparound skirt, a corset bodice with scrunched fabric detailing on one bra cup, and a scarf fabric detailing on the other bra cup, from Jacquemus . She accessorized the look with a single opera glove, jewelry from Djula and black platform heels from Giuseppe Zanotti .

Dove Cameron at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1 in Los Angeles.

For makeup, Cameron opted for a glossy chocolate brown lip and dramatic smoky eye shadow, and for hair, she opted for curtain bangs and a ponytail.

Costume Designers Guild Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals, Photos

At this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards ceremony, Cameron presented fellow singer Becky G with the Impact Award. The award recognizes someone who has used music to impact social change.

In addition to her award-presenting duties, Cameron stars in “History of the World, Part II.” The new television series is a sequel to the 1981 Mel Brooks film “History of the World Part I,” which debuted in 1981. The series features comedy skits about standout moments throughout history, and will premiere on Hulu on March 6. Cameron will play Princess Anastasia in the show. In addition to Cameron, the series stars Tyler James Williams, Emily Ratajkowski and Danny DeVito.

Cameron’s big break as an actress came when she starred in the Disney Channel comedy series “Liv and Maddie” from 2013 to 2017.

The Billboard Women in Music Awards honor the most influential female artists, executives and producers in the music industry. Quinta Brunson hosted this year’s event, held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. SZA was named the 2023 Woman of the Year, while additional honorees included Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, Twice, Becky G, Latto, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Lainey Wilson, Rosalia and Sylvia Rhone.

'Creed III' Premiere Red Carpet With Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson & More Stars

