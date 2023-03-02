Open in App
West Palm Beach, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

Gov. DeSantis Signs Copies Of His Book At Palm Beach Republican Club Event

By Joel Malkin,

5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Gov. Ron DeSantis was in West Palm Beach Wednesday evening, signing copies of his new book, "The Courage To Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival."

The sold-out event at the Palm Beach County Convention Center was hosted by the Palm Beach Republican Club.

It was a private event and the media was not allowed in, but photos from the event showed First Lady Casey DeSantis on stage for a time with the governor and those in attendance say he talked about his record as Florida's governor and like the book states, his blueprint for the state's success story.

Comments / 0
Comments / 0

