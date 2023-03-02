Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
Report: Vikings have met with Florida QB Anthony Richardson

By Tyler Forness,

4 days ago
At the NFL Scouting Combine, teams get the opportunity to meet with players and the Minnesota Vikings have met with one of the best quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL draft class.

According to SKOR North’s Darren Wolfson, the Minnesota Vikings have met with Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

The Vikings meeting with Richardson likely means one of two things: they are genuinely interested in the star quarterback or they are trying to gather information about other players either on the Gators or on teams that Richardson played.

What this means for the future of the Vikings we aren’t entirely sure, but I wrote about why the Vikings should draft the star quarterback.

