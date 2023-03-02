Open in App
Macomb County, MI
See more from this location?
WWJ News Radio

'Just not keeping up': Macomb County Sheriff's Office replacing Harleys for BMW motorcycles for safety — and speed

By Cassandra Llamas Fossen,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3otwLF_0l5N85RE00

MACOMB COUNTY (WWJ ) - Deputies with the Macomb County Sheriff Office's motorcycle unit will soon find themselves in the seat of six new BMW motorcycles after officials said they are swapping their Harleys for the German-made bikes.

The reason? The BMWs offer more safety, lighter frames, more maneuverability and are more user-friendly -- in addition to being faster, sheriff’s Commander Jason Abro explained via the Macomb Daily .

A total of six BMW 1250 RT-P motorcycles will round out the unit and replace an aging fleet of six Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Abro said the Beemers will be purchased for the amount of $174,000 from BMW Motorcycles of Southeast Michigan in Plymouth.

Abro said they decided to replace the decade-old cruisers because the Harley-Davidsons “really can’t keep up anymore," especially in motorcades where speeds exceed 100 mph or more.

In a recent county committee meeting with the Board of Commissioners, Abro explained the issues deputies experience while riding the older bikes include shaking and boxes opening up.

“Our bikes are doing well in excess of 100 miles per hour in these motorcades, and our Harley’s are just not keeping up."

“The main reason for this is safety,” he added. "The BMW motorcycles far exceed the Harley-Davidson for safety. The BMW motorcycles are specifically built for law enforcement while the Harley can be purchased by any citizen.”

The sheriff's office most notably uses their bikes in motorcades for government officials, such as the president and vice president, flying into Selfridge Air National Guard base for visits in and around Detroit.

The bikes have been in motorcades twice when President Trump was in office and once for President Biden during his campaign for the White House. The Harley-Davidsons showed their flaws during the last visit.

“We had massive issues with our bikes” Abro continued. “Deputies doing the motorcade came up to me and said that these (motorcycles) can’t keep up with the motorcade. They’re shaking terribly, and safety was becoming an issue.”

In addition to the motorcade, the motorcycles are also used for special events and patrols. Abro said the integrity of the bikes are essential for deputies to perform their duties. The BMW police model selected for the sheriff's office has features that "far exceed" the current Harley-Davidsons, which were bought back in 2012.

“The Harleys look nice, they sound nice, but unfortunately they’re not the tool that we need for what we’re using them for,” he said.

Abro said the six Harley-Davidsons will be sold at auction. The money generated from the sales will go back into the Macomb Country Sheriff Office's general funds.

The BMW 1250 RT-P police model has gain traction and popularity in police circles -- it is currently used in over 500 law enforcement agencies. Abro said the Oakland County Sheriff's Office also switched to the same German-made bikes, replacing their fleet of 22 Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

In 2012, Michigan State Police replaced 24 of their Milwaukee-made motorcycles to BMW bikes, generating criticism for switching from an American-made product to one headquartered overseas.

More on today's top stories:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
Detroit police vehicle auctions include cars, trucks, more in March -- See the schedule
Detroit, MI19 hours ago
3 police cruisers struck in separate accidents around metro Detroit
Livonia, MI1 day ago
Police seize drugs, firearms in Macomb County search
Roseville, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MSP investigates road rage incident on I-75 that may have involved a gun: "It's important to remember that it is only driving"
Royal Oak, MI1 day ago
Driver going too fast for wintry conditions crashes into police car on I-696 in Oakland County
Southfield, MI2 days ago
March week one- Echoes of the past- “Scene of fatal riot at Ford plant”
Dearborn, MI1 day ago
Mending fences: Southeast Michigan fence company finishes jobs after builder takes deposits, no-shows
Marine City, MI16 hours ago
Police officers break into SUV, arrest super drunk driver who passed out at green light in Troy: cops
Troy, MI3 days ago
Berkley pet shop accused of illegally selling, mistreating animals
Berkley, MI21 hours ago
Driver without license kills woman on snowy I-96 in Detroit crash
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Roseville's Steenland Elementary locked down due to shooing outside school
Roseville, MI17 hours ago
Detroit police searching for 'armed and dangerous' teen suspect who shot 18-year-old
Detroit, MI14 hours ago
80-year-old Ann Arbor man dies after plow truck reverses into him during winter storm: Cops
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Police: woman stabs man during fight in Ann Arbor, both hospitalized
Ann Arbor, MI17 hours ago
Troy police arrest Dearborn Heights man for 3rd OWI after he said he didn't know what city he was in
Troy, MI1 day ago
Man scammed $400 after generator purchase ends up being 35-pound weight
Southfield, MI1 day ago
Unlicensed driver arrested in fatal crash on I-96
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Family still seeking justice after Florida man found dead in abandoned Detroit business
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Student charged after allegedly bringing knife to class
Richmond, MI9 hours ago
Shooting near schools in Roseville leaves one hospitalized, suspect in custody
Roseville, MI17 hours ago
Detroit firefighter charged for allegedly dealing prescription pills, ecstasy in several Macomb County cities
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Victim snaps picture of man caught recording her in Henry Ford College bathroom, Dearborn police asking for tips
Dearborn, MI4 days ago
3 Michigan Coffee Shops Close After Receiving Dangerous Threats
Detroit, MI1 day ago
LIFTbuild’s novel floor-lifting technology turns construction sites into fabrication factories
Detroit, MI22 hours ago
2 Detroit men charged with burglarizing dead man's Huron Township home — because they knew he was dead
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Michigan man fires assault rifle at teen in attempted carjacking
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Man arrested after robbing 2 Warren Dollar General stores in 15 minutes, leading cops on chase that ended with crash in Eastpointe
Warren, MI5 days ago
Warren man to face trial for strangling Royal Oak woman to death in hotel room, officials say
Warren, MI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy