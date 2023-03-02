Mike Brey celebrates Notre Dame sendoff with Jameson shots at campus bar

It’s been a tough season for Mike Brey’s Fighting Irish, who, barring a miracle in next week’s ACC Tournament, will miss March Madness for the fifth time in six years. But Brey, who, in January, announced this would be his final season as head coach, still got to go out a winner, upsetting 25th-ranked Pittsburgh in his home finale Wednesday night. The win snapped Notre Dame’s seven-game losing skid, improving the Irish to 3-16 in conference play.

Brey was in rare form after the game, keeping the party going by joining students for drinks at the Linebacker Lounge, known colloquially as “The Backer.” As you might expect of a 63-year-old father of two, Brey usually isn’t much for late-night hangouts at campus bars. But for his final game at Purcell Pavilion, Brey was willing to make an exception, honoring his word that there would be " no curfew ” Wednesday night.

Slugging shots of Jameo with locals is a fitting sendoff for the winningest coach in school history, the cherry on top of a memorable 23-year tenure in South Bend, leading Notre Dame to 13 tournament appearances, two Elite Eights and a 2015 ACC title over that impressive span. Notre Dame will have a chance to play spoiler again Saturday at Clemson, facing a Tigers team sitting firmly on the NCAA bubble (ESPN “bracketologist” Joe Lunardi has them as one of his “ First Four Out ” in his latest tournament projection). Brey has been adamant he isn’t retiring, though it’s unclear if he plans to immediately pursue another coaching role or take a well-deserved breather after decades of giving his heart and soul to Notre Dame basketball.

