Open in App
Notre Dame, IN
See more from this location?
Audacy

Mike Brey celebrates Notre Dame sendoff with Jameson shots at campus bar

By Jesse Pantuosco,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39cKYS_0l5N6bcN00

It’s been a tough season for Mike Brey’s Fighting Irish, who, barring a miracle in next week’s ACC Tournament, will miss March Madness for the fifth time in six years. But Brey, who, in January, announced this would be his final season as head coach, still got to go out a winner, upsetting 25th-ranked Pittsburgh in his home finale Wednesday night. The win snapped Notre Dame’s seven-game losing skid, improving the Irish to 3-16 in conference play.

Brey was in rare form after the game, keeping the party going by joining students for drinks at the Linebacker Lounge, known colloquially as “The Backer.” As you might expect of a 63-year-old father of two, Brey usually isn’t much for late-night hangouts at campus bars. But for his final game at Purcell Pavilion, Brey was willing to make an exception, honoring his word that there would be " no curfew ” Wednesday night.

Slugging shots of Jameo with locals is a fitting sendoff for the winningest coach in school history, the cherry on top of a memorable 23-year tenure in South Bend, leading Notre Dame to 13 tournament appearances, two Elite Eights and a 2015 ACC title over that impressive span. Notre Dame will have a chance to play spoiler again Saturday at Clemson, facing a Tigers team sitting firmly on the NCAA bubble (ESPN “bracketologist” Joe Lunardi has them as one of his “ First Four Out ” in his latest tournament projection). Brey has been adamant he isn’t retiring, though it’s unclear if he plans to immediately pursue another coaching role or take a well-deserved breather after decades of giving his heart and soul to Notre Dame basketball.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The demise of the center of countless Gary memories is tragic
Gary, IN4 days ago
Most hazardous times to be on the road in Friday’s storm
Grand Rapids, MI4 days ago
'Massive' Winter Storm To Impact Multiple Michigan Counties
Ann Arbor, MI4 days ago
1 hurt in early morning shooting in South Bend
South Bend, IN4 days ago
Fugitive Friday for March 3, 2023
Michiana, MI3 days ago
Driver hits, kills road worker in Southwest Michigan work zone
Dowagiac, MI3 days ago
2 kids, ages 3 and 4, die in Benton Harbor house fire
Benton Harbor, MI4 days ago
Car Thief Nabbed Weeks After Chase
La Porte, IN4 days ago
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for March 3, 2023
Michiana, MI4 days ago
Mishawaka Police searching for man in criminal activity investigation
Mishawaka, IN4 days ago
Dashcam video shows aftermath of crash involving sheriff
Schoolcraft, MI6 days ago
Winfield police: Parents find 36-year-old daughter dead inside home; homicide investigation ongoing
Winfield, IN5 days ago
2 children dead in Benton Harbor house fire
Benton Harbor, MI4 days ago
Federal Prison for Cocaine Dealer
Michigan City, IN3 days ago
Police investigating shots fired in Kalamazoo Township
Kalamazoo, MI4 days ago
Michigan City man sentenced to over 12 years for cocaine possession, intent to distribute
Michigan City, IN4 days ago
Cassopolis Bank Robber Wears the Most Ironic ‘Disguise’ Possible
Cassopolis, MI5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy