Brooke Shields documentary ‘Pretty Baby’ gets first trailer: ‘Spent my life owing people things’

Brooke Shields is opening up in her new documentary.

The model and actress discusses and shines a light on her experiences in both industries from a very young age in new documentary “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields.”

“I spent my life owing people things and doing whatever they wanted,” Shields says in the new trailer. “And finally I asked myself, ‘Who will I be if I don’t allow that anymore?’”

According to IMDB , the documentary will follow “actor, model, and icon Brooke Shields as she becomes a woman who discovers her power after being a sexualized young girl. She shows the dangers and triumphs of gaining agency in a hostile world.”

In January Shields spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about certain experiences she decided to include in the film – including a sexual assault by a Hollywood insider in her 20s.

“I did not know if or when or if at all I was ever going to bring this up,” she told the publication about the assault.

“I definitely have worked very hard through it, and I’ve learned to process it,” she said.

“Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” streams on Hulu April 3.

