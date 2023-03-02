Tyrese Haliburton's Injury Status For Thursday’s Game

Tyrese Haliburton is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.

FINAL UPDATE: Tyrese Haliburton has been ruled out.

On Thursday night, the Indiana Pacers will be in Texas to face off with the San Antonio Spurs.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as Tyrese Haliburton is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Tyrese Haliburton (calf) questionable for Thursday."

The 2023 NBA All-Star is in the middle of the best season of his career.

He is averaging 20.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in 51 games.

In addition, Haliburton is shooting an excellent 48.2% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range.

After a hot start to the season, the Pacers have fallen off and come into the night as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 28-35 in 63 games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Over the last ten games, the Pacers have gone 4-6, and they are 10-20 in the 30 games they have played on the road outside of Indianapolis.

As for the Spurs, they are in rebuilding mode and are one of the worst teams in the entire league.

Right now, they are 15-47 in 62 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Spurs have gone 1-9, and they are 9-21 in the 30 games they have hosted at home in San Antonio.

The two teams last faced off in October (in Indianapolis) and the Spurs won 137-134.

Four players on the Spurs scored 20+ points, while Haliburton had 27 points and 12 assists.