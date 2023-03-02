Raptors And Wizards Injury Reports

The Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards have announced their injury reports.

On Thursday night, the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards are facing off in Washington, D.C.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 11:30 Eastern Time).

The Raptors have ruled out Dalano Banton, Jeff Dowtin Jr., Ron Harper Jr., Christian Koloko, Otto Porter Jr. and Joe Wisekamp.

Meanwhile, the Wizards will be without Vernon Carey Jr., Johnny Davis, Quenton Jackson, Monte Morris and Isaiah Todd.

NBA's official injury report

The Raptors come into the night as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-32 record in 63 games.

After a poor first half of the season, they are playing much better as of late and are 8-2 in their last ten games.

Right now, the Raptors are only a half-game behind the Atlanta Hawks for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

That said, they are just 11-19 in the 30 games they have played on the road outside of Canada.

Last season, the Raptors were the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Philadelphia 76ers.

As for the Wizards, they are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-32 record in 61 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 5-5, and they are a solid 14-13 in the 27 games they have hosted at home in Washington, D.C.

The Wizards have a talented roster but missed the NBA Playoffs last season and could end up missing the postseason once again this year.