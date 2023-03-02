Muncie woman pleads guilty to assisting killer

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman on Thursday admitted to helping a convicted killer flee from the scene of a homicide.

Taejanelle Charmaine Childress, now 23, pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison, after striking a deal with prosecutors.

Should Delaware Circuit Court 3 Judge Linda Ralu Wolf accept the terms of that agreement, three other charges pending against Childress —murder, aiding inducing or causing robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery — would be dismissed.

The charges against the Muncie woman stem from the slaying — on July 22, 2021 —, of 23-year-old James Braydon King III , who was fatally shot in an apartment at the Canterbury Townhomes complex in west Muncie.

In January, a Circuit Court 3 jury found D'Ante N. Davis, 24, guilty of murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in King's death. Testimony at the trial indicated the shooting victim became the target of a robbery conspiracy when Davis and others learned He had thousands of dollars after selling a large quantity of marijuana.

Judge Wolf on Feb. 24 sentenced Davis, of Muncie, to 107 years in prison.

In court on Thursday, while being questioned by defense attorney Craig Persinger of Marion, Childress acknowledged that in the immediate wake of the slaying, she drove Davis from the crime scene to Anderson.

The plea deal also specifies that any executed sentence Childress would receive would be suspended beyond the time she has spent in jail since her arrest on Sept. 24, 2021.

Two other co-defendants — Ravonte L. Love, 30, and Jason Becraft, 24 — continue to face charges including murder stemming from King's slaying.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.