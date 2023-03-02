Open in App
Jupiter, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Jupiter gets new trash cans, PBG settles with the family of Corey Jones

By Lianna Norman, Palm Beach Post,

4 days ago

Happy Thursday, and welcome back to The Post on Jupiter.

Last week, Jupiter sent out new Waste Management trash bins that are significantly larger than the trash cans that the town has used for the last few decades. The new big, blue bins are enormous in comparison. The town says the size is to accommodate Waste Management’s new automated trash pick-up trucks. Here’s a quick breakdown of a few key points from the town’s FAQ on the new trash cans.

Next door, in Palm Beach Gardens: The city reached a $2 million settlement with the family of Corey Jones, who was killed by a Palm Beach Gardens police officer in 2015. Jones was 31 when he was shot to death after his car broke down on an Interstate 95 exit ramp at PGA Boulevard. Officer Nouman Raja was in plain clothes, driving an unmarked van and didn’t announce himself as an officer before confronting and shooting Jones six times as he ran away. “We remain sorrowful that the criminal actions of Officer Raja led to the senseless death of Corey Jones,” Mayor Chelsea Reed said in a statement from the city. My colleague, Hannah Phillips, covers the full story here.

Further south, in Lake Park: The Town of Lake Park has elected its first Haitian-American mayor. This is a big step for a town with a large number of Haitian-Creole residents. Incoming Mayor Roger Michaud was a commissioner for the town for about five years before being unanimously elected as Mayor. He is also a self-described “hometown kid” and grew up and raised his own kids in the town. Read more about Michaud’s journey to the mayoral seat here.

Next week: Keep an eye out for a story coming out of Tequesta. I recently had the chance to visit Hannah’s Home, a local nonprofit maternity home for disadvantaged moms-to-be. The nonprofit is fundraising to expand its housing options.

Until then, have a great weekend, Jupiter!

Lianna Norman

Lianna Norman covers northern Palm Beach County for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her atlnorman@pbpost.com. You can follow her reporting on social media @LiannaNorman on Twitter.

