Principal of troubled Northeastern Middle School is on leave: district

Northeastern Middle School principal Dr. Peter Fernandez is on a leave of absence, according to a district communication sent to families.

It isn't clear why Fernandez is on leave. Supt. Stacey Sidle said in an email that the district is unable to comment on personnel matters.

The message stated that all student-related communication can be directed to Dr. Lauren Ward, the dean of students.

Fernandez could not be reached for comment.

The notification about Fernandez came late last week, days after staff and parents raised concerns at a school board meeting about restroom vandalism, disciplinary problems and a fear of safety at the middle school .

Mattison Prematta, a first-year teacher at the middle school, told the board about some safety concerns she has witnessed in recent months. In one incident, two students walked past her with their fingers held like guns, pointed them at her and said "gotcha."

"I cannot continue to work in an environment where my safety is at risk," she told the school board.

School board president Mike Redding said he was "heartbroken" after hearing the concerns. It is a personnel matter, and the board is addressing it, he said.

A couple of days after the board meeting, Sidle said the safety and well-being of the students and staff is of paramount importance.

"We intend to take all necessary actions to ensure that our students are able to safely access all school facilities," she said. "Our remediation plan includes, among other things, a comprehensive review of all reported incidents to determine appropriate actions in both the short- and long-term. We hope that these efforts will prevent the further erosion of the foundation of what our community has come to expect from our students and schools."

The school board has a work session scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday. One of the agenda items involves upgrading the cameras at the middle school for "better resolution, student safety and surveillance," it states.

An academic affairs committee meeting is set for 6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Principal of troubled Northeastern Middle School is on leave: district