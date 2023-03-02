Open in App
Detroit, MI
See more from this location?
The Detroit Free Press

Reaction to Detroit Red Wings' trade of Tyler Bertuzzi: 'Big gamble' by Boston Bruins

By Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press,

4 days ago

So long, Tyler Bertuzzi.

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman continued his sell-off ahead of Friday's NHL trade deadline, shipping one of the team's core players Thursday morning to the Boston Bruins in exchange for two more draft picks.

An unrestricted free agent this summer, Bertuzzi and the Wings were far apart in contract negotiations , so Yzerman added to his stockpile of draft picks by getting Boston's 2024 first-round pick (top-10 protected) and a 2025 fourth-rounder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BRihE_0l5My3QW00

DYLAN LARKIN: Red Wings captain happy for contract, but 'upset' over Tyler Bertuzzi trade

Bertuzzi, a staple for the Wings before injuries began taking a toll the past few seasons, immediately becomes part of the Bruins' Stanley Cup chase (they're the runaway Presidents' Trophy favorite, 13 points ahead of second ) escaping a Wings franchise that had never made the playoffs since he joined the team during the 2016-17 season.

Bertuzzi, 28, had four goals and 10 assists in 29 games with the Wings this season, but scored a career-high 30 goals last season.

Here's how folks are reacting to the deal:

Red Wings fans: Listen to this week's episode of the "Carlos and Shawn" podcast , embedded below. It features our Red Wings reporter Helene St. James, and examines the team's recent losses and challenges during their playoff push.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Reaction to Detroit Red Wings' trade of Tyler Bertuzzi: 'Big gamble' by Boston Bruins

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Here's how Tyler Bertuzzi fared in Bruins' debut vs. Rangers
Boston, MA2 days ago
Steve Yzerman says there was never a chance to retain Tyler Bertuzzi
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Caught in Southie: The Bruins Charlie McAvoy + Tyler Bertuzzi spotted in Roza Lyons
Boston, MA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Steve Yzerman on Red Wings’ progress, prospects, Derek Lalonde
Detroit, MI2 days ago
LIGHTNING FORWARD TANNER JEANNOT K.O.'S SABRES DEFENCEMAN RILEY STILLMAN (VIDEO)
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Suns star Devin Booker reveals what really happened before Luka Doncic confrontation
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Danica Patrick Returns to Fox NASCAR Booth at Las Vegas, but Can She Avoid Repeating Same Mistake That Irritated Fans Last Year?
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Georgia executive who disappeared in Baton Rouge after LSU game found dead
Baton Rouge, LA21 hours ago
Tom Thibodeau wouldn't speak to Julius Randle after being knocked over during Knicks celebration
New York City, NY2 days ago
DeMarcus Cousins puts Grizzlies on blast after Ja Morant drama
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Red Sox discover loophole in MLB shift rule when facing Joey Gallo
Boston, MA2 days ago
Cardinals star absolutely blasts new MLB rules
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
This Diner has been Named the Best in Michigan
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Detroit Red Wings remain stuck in winless streak, lose at Philadelphia, 3-1
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Blackhawks release emotional trade deadline video
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Trade Deadline, Sweeney, Orlov & More
Boston, MA1 day ago
Detroit Lions ‘Bold signing’ of Jessie Bates would improve secondary
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn says Jeff Okudah ‘Has to improve’
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Red Wings’ Massive Mirco Mueller Trade Tree Grows Larger with Deadline Deals
Detroit, MI1 day ago
The Daily: Sabres Making Playoffs Would Put Red Wings #1; Cossa Keeps on Rolling
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Detroit Red Wings make decision on G Alex Nedeljkovic
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Detroit Lions meet with 3 wide receivers at NFL Scouting Combine
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Could ‘Gould’ standard be the answer for Detroit Lions?
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Detroit Pistons game vs. Washington Wizards: Time, TV channel, more info
Detroit, MI2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy