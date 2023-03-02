Open in App
Ashland, OH
The Times-Gazette

Property transfers: Ashland County property sales range from $5.4K-$210K

By Public Record,

4 days ago

City of Ashland

511 Carroll St., Ashland; Marfry Properties to Henry Miller; $27,276,01.

939 Edison St., Ashland; Marjorie A. Daugherty to Judith Moss and Mitchell R. Moss; $159,000.

142 Race St., Ashland; Exit 186 Holdings to Big Biz  Properties; $165,000.

Lot 4425 Cottonwood Court, Ashland; LH Leasing to Dennis D. Jones and Melinda A. Jones; $34,500.

Clearcreek Township

572 Township Road 1101, Nova; Jade Berkley and Weston Davis to James P. Golden and Hollie R. Golden; $73,500.

824 US Route 250, Ashland; Daniel D. Troyer and Amanda Troyer to Nicholas P. Cerbone; $200,000.

888 Township Road 1451, Ashland; Henry N. Raber and Miriam H. Raber to Eddie Raber and Mary Raber; $115,000.

2.154 acres on US Route 250, Ashland; Rebecca A. Wagenhals and Julie A. Ringler to John J. Wagenhals; $5,400.

Jeromesville

79 Plum St., Jeromesville; Joanne Albright to Craig Hunt; $127,000.

Loudonville

415 E. Campbell St., Loudonville; Ruth J. Nickels to Donna J. Bordenkircher; $185,000.

333 Baker Court, Loudonville; Jerrold L. Dude and Judith A. Dude to Angela D. McIntrie; $80,000.

Perrysville

141 Second St., Perrysville; Timothy Sage and Lisa Sage to Rebecca A. Reynolds; $177,500.

Troy Township

1021 County Road 40, Nova; Emery J. Arnold Jr. to Keim Home Improvement; $50,000.

Vermillion Township

1717 Township Road 1575, Ashland; Brenan Rogers to Benjamin Rogers; $78,648.29.

1723 Ohio 60, Ashland; K Props to Barbara E. Penhorwood and Kris Penhorwood; $210,000.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Property transfers: Ashland County property sales range from $5.4K-$210K

